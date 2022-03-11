Lurlie Jennings

Lurlie Cole Jennings, 71, of Lanett, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Mrs. Jennings was born in Carrollton, on Jan. 23, 1951, to Annie Cole and the late Felix Cole.
In addition to
her father, she is preceded in death
by her husband,
Dale Alan Jennings Sr., and her brothers, John Cole, David
Cole and Tommy Brannon.
Mrs. Lurlie Cole Jennings is survived by her mother, Annie Cole of Carrollton; as well as her children, Amber Eason, Thomas Preston, and Jason Preston, and their respective spouses; numerous grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her sister, Linda Peters of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Jennings was actively caring for her mother prior to her illness.
She also enjoyed social events with her classmates of the Central High School class of 1968-69. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren as well. Mrs. Jennings was an avid learner and was an especially gifted writer.
Services will be planned at a future date.
Local information provided by Almon Funeral Home.
