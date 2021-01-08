Luran Lewis, 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Jan. 4, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning, 1800 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Bright Star Cemetery in Hulett, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Church of Our Lord Jesus, 408 Simonton Mill Road in Carrollton. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
