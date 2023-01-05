Mrs. Lula Kathleen Davis Henderson, age 103, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
She was born in Carroll County, Georgia in the Clem Community, on August 3, 1919, the daughter of the late Samuel Allen Davis and Mattie Ophelia Jones Davis. She was the 6th and middle child out of 11 children born to Sam and Mattie at their home on Davis Road, a house that remains today. Kathleen never met a stranger and she always made sure you knew how old she was. She was very proud to have been blessed with a long life, she was proud of her upbringing and loved her family, friends and community greatly. Mrs. Henderson was retired from William L. Bonnell Company and was the oldest living member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Roy James and Margaret Henderson of Brooks, Georgia, Dillard and Marion Henderson of Newnan, Georgia, Retha Helton of Carrollton, Clipper and Ann Henderson of Carrollton; Daughter-in-law, Marion Henderson of Franklin; sister, Rudene Daniel of Carrollton; sister-in-law Lillian Henderson Parker of Forsyth, GA.; grandson-in-law, Keith Williams of Carrollton; 9 grandchildren; Damian (Anita) Henderson, Michelle Helton (Greg) Blair, Joel Henderson, JJ (Keri) Henderson, Kevin (Stacey) Henderson, Shane (Bonnie) Helton, Andy Henderson, Brandon (Tyra) Henderson, and Eric (Paige) Henderson. 18 great grandchildren; Matt Blair, Cal, Crofford, Cole & Emma Helton, Brittany and Blake Driver, Siohban, Presley, Ben, Chris, Megan, Matthew, Eric, Kinsley, Conner, Noah and Silas Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Roy Henderson whom she married on August 7, 1937; son, Wayne Davis Henderson; granddaughter, Gina Henderson Williams; son-in-law, Danny Ray Helton; sisters Estelle Webb, Ruth Taylor, Gladys Duncan, Martha Wilburn, Williene Prescott and Joyce Jiles; brothers Billy Davis, Durward Davis and Dorsey Davis.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from noon to 2 pm at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2 pm with Pastor Brian Haney officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons & great-grandsons, JJ Henderson, Joel Henderson, Kevin Henderson, Andy Henderson, Eric Henderson and Matthew Henderson.
Interment will be in Clem Community Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements....could we possibly add it in?
