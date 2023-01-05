Lula Kathleen Davis Henderson

Mrs. Lula Kathleen Davis Henderson, age 103, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. 

She was born in Carroll County, Georgia in the Clem Community, on August 3, 1919, the daughter of the late Samuel Allen Davis and Mattie Ophelia Jones Davis. She was the 6th and middle child out of 11 children born to Sam and Mattie at their home on Davis Road, a house that remains today. Kathleen never met a stranger and she always made sure you knew how old she was. She was very proud to have been blessed with a long life, she was proud of her upbringing and loved her family, friends and community greatly. Mrs. Henderson was retired from William L. Bonnell Company and was the oldest living member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Lula Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos