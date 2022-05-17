Luke Furr, 27, of Villa Rica, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Luke Furr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos