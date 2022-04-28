Lucious Clark age 89 of Roanoke Alabama formally of Carrollton Ga. passed away April 27, 2022 funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. at 2:30 PM Ga. time interment will follow in Westside Memory Gardens Carrollton Ga. His viewing will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton GA 30117. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and the funeral services must wear a mask

To plant a tree in memory of Lucious Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

