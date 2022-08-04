Carrollton Presbyterian Church announced recently that Julie Royal Lowry is coming on board as its new music director.
Jay Horsley, the church’s Admin Team Leader called her “an answer to many prayers.”
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 10:32 pm
“Her resume is impressive and she is well connected in the community and school system,” he added. “We are very thankful for her acceptance of this job.”
Lowry, who has served in church music for over 25 years, said she is excited about directing at Carrollton Presbyterian.
“This church has a rich musical history and I look forward to being a part of that,” Lowry said.
Lowry says there are many reasons she chose to serve at Carrollton Presbyterian but, “One of the most special things that stands out about the church is its love for our community and I want to be a part of that.”
Lowry holds a Bachelor’s Degree in music performance from Shorter College and a Master’s Degree in Music Performance from the University of Alabama. She’s currently the Choral Director at Carrollton High School, as well as the International Baccalaureate Music Instructor.
Lowry said she loves to direct choral music.
“As a musician, directing choral music involves using a wide range of skills all at once,” she said. “That is challenging and exciting. And bringing voices together to make glorious music is incredibly rewarding.“
Carrollton Presbyterian can not only look forward to Lowry’s conducting skills, but her soprano voice as well. She is a seasoned performer that has been a featured soloist with orchestras nationally and internationally.
Outside of the professional sphere, Lowry has a rich home life and is the mother of two daughters, Anna (a junior at New York University in Manhattan) and Allison, a junior at Carrollton High School. Julie loves to spend time at the beach and gets excited about holidays, enjoying decorating her house for every celebration.
Choral music has existed since the beginning of human song but Julie Lowry said she thinks choral music is more important now than ever. “Choral music invites all voices no matter age or background, to sing in unity for a greater good,” she said. “I believe we could all use that right now.”
