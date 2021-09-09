We bereaved are not alone. We belong to the largest company in all the world — the company of those who have known suffering.”
Helen Keller
I was struck unexpectedly by a moment of grief this week. I learned of the death of a beloved writer whose words opened a world of spiritual imagination in my young adult mind. Walter Wangerin was a Lutheran pastor, college professor and writer whose novels and stories invite the reader into the Scriptures with new eyes. His book, Ragman and Other Cries of Faith remains on my bookshelf as a preaching and storytelling resource. In my early years as a pastor, I would read page 89 to keep me accountable: “Finally, I am convinced that we are not called upon to succeed at anything in this ministry. We are called upon to love. Which is to say, we are called upon to fail — both vigorously and joyfully.” After thirty years of ministry, I still don’t quite trust his words that to love is to fail, but I’m closer to understanding it this year. We try and we fail to love fully. Then we try all over again. That is the journey of faith, the way of the cross.
On the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I know that grief is in the air and on the airwaves. Families of the lost, politicians, pundits and preachers will remember and share their stories. We work out our grief through words and exhibition, creating a collective memory of events too big for our own personal hell. What only a few experienced firsthand has become our communal history, evoking in all of us a shared grief that will be memorialized fully this week.
Meanwhile, we’re deep into the second year of a pandemic. With Delta still raging, we hardly have time to truly grieve, and yet today there will be hundreds of new families added to those who have lost someone to this virus. There will be doctors and nurses and chaplains who will say the inadequate words, “I’m so sorry. We did everything we could . . . .” Grief will come swiftly and gradually, bit by bit and all at once, with questions and what-ifs and a disbelief that slowly resolves into reality. It is finished.
According to his friend Frederick Niedner in an article in the Christian Century, Walter Wangerin lived 15 long years with cancer. I don’t know any details, but I can imagine days of chemo and radiation, seasons of hope and despair, and his faith that was always playful, questioning and filled with a deep understanding of suffering and loss. He wrote a book, Letters from the Land of Cancer in which he said he chose not to “battle cancer” but to learn from the way his body had turned on itself and what that might have to teach him about a God who is also flesh and blood. In the end, it was a time to love and be loved.
The Sunday after 9/11, I gathered my flock in worship. I don’t remember what I preached, and the written sermon is lost on some old computer. I do remember that I dared to remind us that Jesus instructed us to love our enemies. It was too soon for us to even attempt that command, but I said that the Holy Spirit would stand in for us in the meantime. Whether the enemy is a terrorist flying a plane into the World Trade Center or cancer or a virus or someone on social media who spews words of hate, the Word stands before us and beside us. Grief can be an enemy or a friend, a way through suffering and loss or a blockade against healing. Loving our enemies may be just the thing we need to consider today, a reminder that God chose not to do battle with us, but to love us by becoming one of us and one with us. We bereaved are not alone.
