Lovie S. Haynes

Mrs. Lovie S. Haynes, of Carrollton, passed away on April 10, 2023. She was born on May 4, 1940, in Carrollton, Ga, the daughter of the late Johnny T. Driver & Gladys Florene Horsley Driver.

Lovie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family. She worked for Sears & Roebuck for 25 years. She was a faithful member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church and a long-time member of the Hightower Family Funeral Homes Circle of Friends. Lovie will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

