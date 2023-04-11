Mrs. Lovie S. Haynes, of Carrollton, passed away on April 10, 2023. She was born on May 4, 1940, in Carrollton, Ga, the daughter of the late Johnny T. Driver & Gladys Florene Horsley Driver.
Lovie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family. She worked for Sears & Roebuck for 25 years. She was a faithful member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church and a long-time member of the Hightower Family Funeral Homes Circle of Friends. Lovie will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her husband of 43 years, Douglas Hiram Haynes; her brother, Dovard Driver; and sister, Iva Maxwell.
She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Judy & Wayne Hollis & Anita & Michael Gilreath; son, Rusty Haynes; brother, David Driver; grandchildren, Daniel Reeves, Tiffany Kessler, Lori Denney & Nick Haynes; seven great-grandchildren; eight nieces and three nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Gilreath officiating, with eulogies by her granddaughters. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Members of the Circle of Friends will provide an honorary escort for Mrs. Lovie.
Flowers are appreciated but memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Heritage Heights Baptist Church, 525 Sandhill-Hickory Level Rd., Carrollton. Ga 30116.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lovie S. Haynes.
