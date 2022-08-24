Shakespeare - The Bard of Avon

"The Bard of Avon"

William Shakespeare: Poet. Playwright. Actor. Entrepreneur?

If you think about it, the 16th century Bard of Avon was a shrewd businessman for his time. As part owner of London’s Globe Theatre and a member of acting company, Lord Chamberlain’s Men, he was arguably one of the first people to make a sustainable profit off of popular entertainment, which he then invested in other ventures. 

