“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it isn't proud. It does not dishonor others, it isn't self-seeking, it isn't easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs." Paul’s letter to the church in Corinth

I have not met a person who did not experience anger and/or resentment when another person harmed him in some way. For many years, I believed that expressing love to an enemy (or the more polite term; adversary) was a sign of weakness. I could not have been more ignorant or wrong.

