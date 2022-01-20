Maybe you have heard about the spiritual practice of choosing a word for the year. Some people choose a word to guide their spiritual disciplines, their prayers, their reading, their contemplation of what matters and has meaning. Some people call them “Star Words” (not to be confused with Star Wars, a most excellent saga with deep theological meaning). Star Words take their name from the star followed by the Magi who visited the baby Jesus. A Star Word guides our lives much as the star guided the Magi.
My word for this year is simply Love. It came to me through reading Richard Rohr, a wonderful Christian writer and mystic. Every morning, I receive a devotion via email that helps me center my spirit for the day. This year, his theme is “Nothing Stands Alone.” Father Richard asks, “What could happen if we embraced the idea of God as relationship-with ourselves, each other, and the world?”
We were made for love, Father Richard says. This year, I choose the word LOVE as my guide, my star word, my theme. It’s so simple and yet so difficult. How many of us can be truly loving all the time? How hard is it to let love be our guide every moment of every day? How many things in our world stand in the way of love? Fear? Greed? Anxiety? Betrayal? Violence? War? In choosing the word Love, I commit to standing against all that is not love. I choose the way of Christ and all the great spiritual teachers who have shed light on an alternative path. I choose to open myself to vulnerability and connectedness. In choosing love as my word, I hope I will discern the breadth, height and depth of love within myself, within God, and with others in the world.
Writer Bob Goff says that “Love Does.” I highly recommend his delightful book and his positive, adventurous take on faith and life. I want to think this year about what loving acts I can do, but before I do, I want to be. I want to be still and know Love as a way of being in the world. We live in a can do culture, and so much of our living is about doing. And I am an action kind of person. I took one of those tests and discovered that I am a kinesthetic learner. That means that I learn best by moving and doing. I learn through my body. It’s why I’m always doodling and taking notes in meetings. It’s why I memorize Scripture through singing it. The challenge for me is to be still and let the Spirit fill me and guide me. Love does, for sure, but love is first the connectedness of our being with and in each other and God. Love comes first in the beholding of what is before us and within us. In the stillness, in the quiet, Love grows and connects all life together. Nothing stands alone.
I want to be in Love this year. I want to dwell and reside in the place of love, which for me arises from the story of God’s love for the world in Christ. If you call Love by another name or listen to other stories, I hope you hear my words as an invitation to connect through Love. Despite all the ways that religions claim exclusivity, Love opens us to be inclusive and receptive to everyone, even as we walk our particular path. If I’ve learned anything in my life, it’s that the Spirit blows where it will, and I don’t want to close myself off to any experience of Love, no matter the source.
So here’s to a new year with a Star Word, and maybe some Star Wars. I’m currently watching the “Book of Boba Fett.” Prayers for our Covid-ridden world. Mask up, get vaccinated and boosted, and love one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.