Today is an impossibly beautiful spring day. It’s cool (for Georgia), low humidity, the wind is gently blowing and my two (count ‘em) lovely windchimes are speaking to one another on the front porch. I turned on all the fountains and I’ve got the front door open, where I can hear the water bubbling and the chimes talking. It’s reminding me of our visits, many years ago, to Grandma Betty’s house. She lived her last years in Kankakee, Illinois in a home that she and her husband built on a big corner lot, surrounded by trees and countryside.

Several magical summers, we would go for a long stay. She worked for a book publisher, and would have boxes of books for our reading pleasure while we were there. We kids usually slept on the living room floor, sometimes for two weeks. The days were long and languid, full of dreaming and reading. My sister, Melanie, and I would explore the fields near her house. There was something secure and dreamy to me about those days. She had a fancy stereo in her living room, where we would play records.

