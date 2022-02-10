Over the last two weeks, I’ve been preaching about love. As you may know, I don’t currently pastor a church, but I’m often invited to fill in when preacher friends are on vacation. I also preach regularly in our Wesley Woods senior adult communities. It’s the best way to preach. You go in, deliver the Word of God, and leave. People are always polite. “Thank you for your sermon.” Because you are a guest, they aren’t going to really tell you that they didn’t like your story or your second point about the way Jesus compares the Syrophoenician woman to a dog. Surely Jesus wouldn’t insult someone, let alone a woman. Look it up in Mark 7. See what the woman says to Jesus. A mother’s love will dare to cross boundaries, and even God listens.
My sermon on love talks about the chapter in I Corinthians that begins “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels . . . .” The Common English Bible makes it a more inclusive “human beings,” but when I was in the fifth grade, I memorized the whole 13th chapter in the Authorized King James Version. It’s still in my head and my heart. There is also the musical setting in the exquisite hymn, “The Gift of Love.” The first verse starts, “Though I may speak with bravest fire, and have the gift to all inspire, and have not love, my words are vain, as sounding brass, and hopeless gain.” These words were spoken and sung at my wedding and then again last summer at my daughter’s wedding. They are holy and sacred in our family, both a blessing and a challenge.
I told the congregation that this beautiful chapter on love, as much as we hear it read at weddings, is not about romantic love. It’s about the love of the church, the body of Christ, the beloved community. Paul writes to a church in conflict, filled to overflowing with the gifts of the Spirit, so gifted, that people begin to argue about which gift is best. Factions emerge, with people taking sides according to who brought them into the faith. It’s as though the body cannot bear the weight of the Spirit’s force flowing through it.
Paul tells them, “Hold up a minute. Each of you thinks you’ve got the corner on the gift market. Let me show you a better way, a more excellent way.” Love, as Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry says, is the way. More than even faith or hope, love is the way of Christ. Love is the call for which this community was created. Whatever the gifts you bear, if you lack love, you might as well forget about it. Everything else will fail. Everything else will come to an end. Only love endures. Only love is eternal.
But here’s the thing, I told the people in my temporary congregation. Love in the abstract is not worth a dime. Jesus came to show us love in the flesh. Love is something we do for one another. Love is practical and tangible. As writer Bob Goff says, “Love does.”
We can say all the right words, but faith calls us to action. I have grown to appreciate people who don’t say much but just quietly go about doing the work of love. I think about a dedicated group of volunteers who show love to unhoused neighbors in our community. Week in and week out, The Holy Spirit Shelter provides a place for them to come in out of the cold or heat, get a hot shower and a meal, and if they are open, to hear the Good News. There is no pressure, no coercion, just compassion and love.
We can say all the right words of faith and just be a noisy nuisance. When we put feet to our talk, then the work of love changes lives. Love does, and faith and hope sustain us in the work of love. It is, as Paul says, a more excellent way.
