Mrs. Louise Smith Weathington, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021. She was 89.
Mrs. Weathington was born on April 25, 1932, in Heard County, Georgia, to the late Jim and Maudie Mitchell Smith.
She was retired from Carroll County Schools where she worked in food services. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and was always picking up pine cones from her yard. She also enjoyed to sew and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Daniel; her brothers, Billy Smith, and John Smith; and her sisters, Mildred Cox, Brooksie Richardson, and Janice Dollar.
Survivors include her sons, Tony Daniel, and Gary Daniel; her daughters, Christy Hines, and Sylvia Tarpley; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Keith Runels will officiate. Pallbearers will be Wayne Hines, Mark Carver, Curtis Daniel, Chris Johnson, Isaac Shadrix, and Shaine Caldwell.
Interment will follow the services at Bowdon Church of God cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the visitation and service to please consider wearing a mask and to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.