Mrs. Louise Reed Smith, age 89, of Carrollton, Ga, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1933, in Hall County, Ga.
Mrs. Smith was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was raised in Gainesville, Ga by her parents, the late Howard and Bunice Reed along with her twin sister, Elise and brother Larry. She graduated from Truett McConnell College and worked a distinguished business career. She was the most giving woman to many people. She loved flowers, her family and was a member of Old Camp United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Charles C. Smith; daughter, Susan Workman (Dennis) of Roopville, son, Phillip Bolen of Athens, son, Tony Smith (Roxanne) of Augusta; grandchildren, Penny Merritt, Chandler Bolen, Charles Bolen, Brandon Workman (Diandra) Jason Workman; great grandchildren, Adrian Brownlow, Kendrick Brownlow, Jailon Parham, Sara Workman, Nycee Workman; twin sister, Elise Stone (Johnny); brother, Larry Reed (Gladys); and several nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Almon Funeral Home. The service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Compton officiating.
Interment will be at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Brownlow, Kendrick Brownlow, Jailon Parham, Brandon Workman, Darius Hudgins and Evan Smith.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
