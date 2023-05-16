Louise Reed Smith

Mrs. Louise Reed Smith, age 89, of Carrollton, Ga, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1933, in Hall County, Ga.

Mrs. Smith was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was raised in Gainesville, Ga by her parents, the late Howard and Bunice Reed along with her twin sister, Elise and brother Larry. She graduated from Truett McConnell College and worked a distinguished business career. She was the most giving woman to many people. She loved flowers, her family and was a member of Old Camp United Methodist Church.

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Thursday, May 18, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
May 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 18, 2023
11:00AM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
