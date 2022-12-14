Louise Muse, age 81 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 4, 1941 in Fruithurst, Alabama, the daughter of the late James Elmer Hendrix and the late Ruth Weldon Hendrix.
She owned and operated Stay & Play Daycare Center for over fifteen years, and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Carrollton. She enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and her pets, and faithfully donated to St. Jude.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Benjamin “Benny” Stewart Muse, and several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Muse leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie & Amy Muse and Donnie & Sonja Muse, all of Carrollton, Georgia; sisters: Marie Hollis and Erma Jean Todd; grandchildren: Josh (Candace) Muse, Ellen (Jacob) Parson, Ben Muse, and Morgan (Xavier) Scarborough; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Keith Runels officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
