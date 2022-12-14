Louise Muse

Louise Muse, age 81 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 4, 1941 in Fruithurst, Alabama, the daughter of the late James Elmer Hendrix and the late Ruth Weldon Hendrix.

She owned and operated Stay & Play Daycare Center for over fifteen years, and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Carrollton. She enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and her pets, and faithfully donated to St. Jude.

To send flowers to the family of Louise Muse, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 15
Visitation
Thursday, December 15, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 16
Service
Friday, December 16, 2022
11:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Trending Videos