Louise Langley

Louise ‘Wimpee’ Langley, of Buchanan, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023.
Louise was born on Aug. 25, 1921, in Buchanan, to the late Randolph Wimpee and Artelia "Williamson" Wimpee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Coy Langley; parents, Randolph and Artelia Wimpee; great-grandson, Mase McIntyre; sisters and brothers-in-law, Myrtle and Athal Buttram and Aleen and Kenneth Minton; and brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Iva Wimpee.
Receiving Christ as her Savior at an early age, Louise was a devoted Christian lady. Being a servant to others and working in her church were her top priorities. She put her all into anything she endeavored. At Poplar Springs, she filled many roles throughout her adult life. These included Sunday School Director, teaching various Sunday School classes, Women’s Missionary Union President and Memorial Day Committee Chairwoman.
Being a farmer’s wife, she worked alongside Coy raising and harvesting crops and taking care of three houses of laying hens. Louise was a great cook and loved to entertain. She’d prepare a feast, and make it look easy. Mrs. Louise loved flowers and gardening. However, her greatest talent was being a Godly example, a mentor, and an encourager to numerous women of all ages. She treated all of “her girls” like her own. LeMerle, her only child, was admittedly the sunshine of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, LeMerle and Larry McIntyre; grandchildren, Monica and Wayne Freeman and Masen and Jenny Jiles McIntyre; great-grandchildren, Logan and Jennifer Bagby Freeman, Cameron Grance and Skylar Young; and great-great grandson, Carter Patterson.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. Darryl Robinson, Dr. Allen Wilburn, and the Rev. Rodney Wilburn officiated. Masen McIntyre, Wayne Freeman, Logan Freeman, Cameron Grance, Skylar Young, and Derrick Lepard served as pallbearers.
The family received friends for a visitation at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Flowers are greatly appreciated, however; if you feel led, those who wish to make donations to Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Loving Memory of Mrs. Louise are greatly appreciated.
