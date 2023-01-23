Louise Langley

Louise ‘Wimpee’ Langley, of Buchanan, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023.

Louise was born on Aug. 25, 1921, in Buchanan, to the late Randolph Wimpee and Artelia "Williamson" Wimpee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Coy Langley; parents, Randolph and Artelia Wimpee; great-grandson, Mase McIntyre; sisters and brothers-in-law, Myrtle and Athal Buttram and Aleen and Kenneth Minton; and brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Iva Wimpee.

