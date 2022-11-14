Louise Estep

Louise Knowles Estep, 89, of Bowdon entered into her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
She was born in Carrollton on Nov. 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Lilly Lumsden Gilley and Ezra G. Gilley. Mrs. Estep was a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Carrollton. She retired from Lamar Manufacturing of Bowdon.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Debbie Knowles, Howard and Linda Knowles, Kris and Tammie Knowles; daughter, Karmen Knowles Mitchem; grandchildren, Jason and Andrea Knowles, Kevin and Jessica Knowles, Keith and Kendra Knowles, Kraig and Shanda Knowles, Logan and Tiffany Mitchem, Kristian and Jacob Bohanan, Parker Knowles, Raleigh Knowles; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Barron, Kathryn Moore and brother, David Gilley.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Raygen Kate Mitchem; husband, James Estep; sisters, Linda Word, Grace Duke, Elsie Gilley, Frances Ray; brothers, Bud Gilley, Larry Gilley, Jerry Gilley, Robert Gilley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Beam officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jason Knowles, Kevin Knowles, Keith Knowles, Kraig Knowles, Logan Mitchem, Jacob Bohanan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, Children and Youth Ministries, 31 Antioch Church Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.