Louise Estep

Louise Knowles Estep, 89, of Bowdon entered into her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

She was born in Carrollton on Nov. 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Lilly Lumsden Gilley and Ezra G. Gilley. Mrs. Estep was a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Carrollton. She retired from Lamar Manufacturing of Bowdon.

