Louise Noles Cofield, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020. She was 87.
Mrs. Cofield was born on July 1, 1933, in Graham to the late Word and Lillie Noles. She was retired from Southwire where she worked in shipping and receiving. She was a member of Bethel East Baptist Church. She loved shopping, gardening and cooking for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband whom she married on December 23, 1954, Auburn C. Cofield; her brother, Kenneth Noles; her son-in-law, Hugh Cole; and her sister-in-law, Irene Noles.
Survivors include her daughter, Laura Cofield Cole, of Griffin, Georgia; her granddaughter, Mary Ellen Cole, also of Griffin; her siblings, Mavis Chase, of Waynesboro, Virginia, and Steve Noles, and his wife, Patricia, of Graham; a special niece, Amanda Ward, and her husband, Matt, and their children, James, Joyce Ann, and Jacob, all of Graham; and several other nieces and nephews.
Private burial services will be held for Mrs. Cofield at Bethel East Baptist Church.
The family would like to that the staff of The Oaks in Carrollton for the loving care that they provided for Mrs. Cofield.
For those wishing to do so, contributions can be made in Mrs. Cofield’s memory to the Bethel East Baptist Church Building Fund (20831 County Road 87, Woodland, AL 36280).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
