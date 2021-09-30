Louise P. Cochran, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Following the service and in accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to her memorial fund at: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8DkJeoYB8P
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.