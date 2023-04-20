Louie Hornsby

Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Louie Hornsby, age 98 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born February 21, 1925, in Samson, Ala, the son of the late Chester C. Hornsby and the late Cordie Byrd Hornsby.

Mr. Hornsby proudly served his country as a World War II Navy veteran. He worked in education for 31 years, retiring as a principal with the Dougherty County School System, and was a devoted Christian, serving his Lord as a Primitive Baptist Minister. Louie’s favorite things to do were reading his Bible daily, and being very competitive in Mexican Dominos.

Service information

Apr 22
Visitation
Saturday, April 22, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 22
Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
11:00AM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
