Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Louie Hornsby, age 98 of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born February 21, 1925, in Samson, Ala, the son of the late Chester C. Hornsby and the late Cordie Byrd Hornsby.
Mr. Hornsby proudly served his country as a World War II Navy veteran. He worked in education for 31 years, retiring as a principal with the Dougherty County School System, and was a devoted Christian, serving his Lord as a Primitive Baptist Minister. Louie’s favorite things to do were reading his Bible daily, and being very competitive in Mexican Dominos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nine siblings, his loving wife, Maggie Hornsby and a son, James A. Hornsby.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Cecil Roger
Hornsby (Karen Sifton); brother, Shirley Hornsby; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with military honors rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from10:AM until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
