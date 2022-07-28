The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their monthly work session on Thursday, July 28 to discuss agenda items for their next regular scheduled meeting.
Chairman Michelle Morgan called the work session to order with all commissioners present except District 1 Montrell McClendon absent.
The commissioners considered authorizing the intergovernmental agreement for local option sales tax (LOST) distribution. According to Morgan, the city of Carrollton is the only municipality that has to sign and they will vote at their council meeting on Monday, but she would like all municipalities to participate.
The Carroll County LOST is set to be distributed with 59% to Carroll County, 2.09% to Bowdon, .06% to Bremen, 23.44% to Carrollton, 1.72% to Mount Zion, .23% to Roopville, 4.40% to Temple, 8.51% to Villa Rica and .55% to Whitesburg, pending Carrollton votes to accept on Monday.
District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds stated that he wanted to give kudos to Whitesburg for agreeing on the LOST distribution considering that they are receiving less than their previous distribution amount.
Finance Director Alecia Searcy discussed the engagement letter with Rushton and Company, LLC to perform Carroll County’s financial audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
In a letter prepared by Rushton in regards to what they will be auditing stated, “we will audit the financial statements of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, the aggregate discretely presented component units, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information, including the related notes to the financial statements, which collectively comprise the basic financial statements, of Carroll County, Georgia as of and for the year ended June 30, 2022.”
According to Rushton’s letter, the following are subjected to certain limited procedures, but will not be audited: management’s discussion and analysis, schedule of changes in the net pension liability and related ratios, schedule of contributions, notes to the required supplementary information.
Chairman Michelle Morgan asked the commissioners to consider the authorization of a grant application for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2022 Safe Streets for All grant program. In addition, the commissioners shall consider a master consulting service agreement with AECOM Technical Service, Inc. to assist with the grant application.
If approved and the grant is earned, the purpose of it would be to support the Carroll County Public Works Department with projects such as adding strips to the road to widen the streets to create more of a shoulder and adding blinking speed limit signs, per Morgan.
Director of Solid Waste Jacqueline Dost presented a proposal to the commissioners for them to consider working with Georgia and West, Inc. to provide civil engineering and surveying services for a new solid waste transfer station. The total amount for this project will be $53,400.
According to Morgan, this item was previously discussed in past budget meetings.
All items discussed in the work session were unanimously approved to be added to the consent agenda for the regular commissioners meeting on August 2 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.