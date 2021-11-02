Following a two-point defeat on the road to number two nationally ranked Valdosta State, the West Georgia Wolves football team checked in at number five in the Super Region Two Rankings this week.
The Wolves, who were fourth in the initial rankings, fell to five after losing to the top-ranked Blazers, 36-34 on Saturday. The top three teams in the region saw no change as Valdosta State, Bowie State, and Albany State remained atop Super Region Two.
Moving up to fourth was West Florida, who dismantled Mississippi College 63-28 on Saturday. The top seven is rounded out by Mars Hill in sixth and Newberry in seventh.
The final three in the Super Region Two Rankings were West Alabama at eighth, Savannah State in ninth, and Lenoir-Rhyne in tenth.
In the AFCA Coaches Poll, UWG fell nine spots from ninth to 12th.
The Wolves have a bye week this Saturday before returning to Ra-Lin Field to close out the regular season on November 13 against Delta State in non-conference play.
