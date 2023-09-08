Ten years ago, the song “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” was recorded by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. I loved the message: ”When somebody knocks at the door, someone new walks in. I will smile and shake their hands, but you can’t make old friends.”

I’ve lost some old friends this year, including my best friend who died unexpectedly. I almost dread turning on the TV or going online in the morning. Increasingly, I will learn that someone I love, either up close or from afar, will have departed from this world.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com