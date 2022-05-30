Lorraine Estelle Rowland Horton, age 88, of Bremen, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Atlanta, on March 10, 1934, the daughter of the late Walter Rowland and Clara Milam Rowland. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and she retired from Higgins General Hospital after over 25 years of service as an LPN.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Anita; sisters, Minnie Lee Williams, Martha Spake, and Inez Griffin; brothers, Albert Rowland, Wiley Rowland, Richard Rowland, Roy Rowland, Horace Rowland, Raymond Rowland; grandsons, Chad Lee, Patrick Hubbard; and granddaughter-in-law, Amy Hill.
Survivors include her children, Barry (Rosalind) Lee of Humble, Texas, David (Ethel) Lee of Temple, Georgia, Donna (Eddie) Long of Bremen, Carla (Gary) Bradley of Bowdon; brothers, Lamar (Jewell) Rowland of Goodwater, Alabama, Eugene Rowland and Harold Rowland, both of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Ryan (Sonya) Lee, Nathan (Jennifer) Lee and Kevin (Sara) Lee, all of Humble, Texas, Sonja Hamilton of Augusta, Todd (Denean) Hill of Bremen, Kim (Jon) Kerrick of Gainesville, Lee (Katy) Bradley of Warner Robins, Joseph (Melissa) Bradley of Bowdon; 19 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 3:00 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. J. Howard Mills officiating. Todd Hill, Lee Bradley, Joseph Bradley, Nathan Lee, Conner Hill, Colton Hill, and Caleb Hill will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
