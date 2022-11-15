Mrs. Loretta Brown, age 62, of Carrollton died on November 10, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Rev. Christopher Bonner, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt. Zion Blvd, Carrollton, GA, 30117. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
