According to a news release issued this week from Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR), more than 300 job openings will be available for the right candidates at a job fair scheduled today, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ag-Ed Center in Carrollton.
The multi-employer hiring event will include recruiters from Southwire, Great Wolf Lodge, Pilgrims, and many more employers who will be onsite looking to fill open positions.
Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the Goodwill Career Center to take advantage of free employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops, and more. For more information, visit goodwillsr.org/carrolltonjobs.
The Carroll County Ag-Ed Center is located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, just off the Carrollton Bypass.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 155 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. The organization provides employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops, and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities that Goodwill servers.
The job fairs and and other programs sponsored by Goodwill are made possible through donations of giving store patrons. Revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores fund the majority of our community services.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.
Job fairs like the ones sponsored by Goodwill are considered by many human resources professionals and state officials with the Georgia Department of Labor as excellent opportunities for citizens who are either unemployed or who may be looking to change jobs.
March unemployment figures posted by the Georgia Department of Labor for Carroll County showed a drop in new claims from February (241) to March (186). During the first three months of 2023, 793 citizens filed for unemployment benefits.
March figures for neighboring counties included Coweta (261), Douglas (379), Haralson (30), and Heard (15).
In regard to job openings nationwide, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC) reported on April 7 that based on the number of unemployed workers (5.9 million at the time) compared to the number of open jobs (9.9 million) at the end of February, there would still be 4 million openings to be filled if every unemployed person was hired.
Statewide, Georgia had 48 available workers for every 100 open jobs at the end of February, according to the USCC report. There were 421,000 job openings in the state and 164,973 unemployed workers for a labor force participation rate (LPA) of 61.1%. Nationally, the LPA figure was 62.6%.
Additionally, the USCC showed that Georgia had the highest percent increase in job openings in the nation, followed by Nevada, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.
