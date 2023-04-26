According to a news release issued this week from Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR), more than 300 job openings will be available for the right candidates at a job fair scheduled today, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ag-Ed Center in Carrollton.

The multi-employer hiring event will include recruiters from Southwire, Great Wolf Lodge, Pilgrims, and many more employers who will be onsite looking to fill open positions.

