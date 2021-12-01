A long-time and highly respected veteran leader among realtors in the region and state was honored Wednesday when the office building housing the West Metro Board of Realtors was named in memory of Mary "Jo" Farish.
The ceremony was held at the organization's main office located at 154 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton.
For more than 40 years, Farish forged a career in real estate that included the sale of millions of dollars in homes and residential developments.
However, according to her peers who gathered Wednesday to honor her memory, Farish's leadership in the industry and mentorship to hundreds of young and veteran realtors alike transcended the facts and figures of her professional accomplishments.
"Jo meant so much to so many people, not only in Carrollton and the west Georgia area, but throughout the state," Robin Rogers, president of the WestMetro Board of Directors, said.
"She had a wealth of knowledge of the business and shared that knowledge with all of us," Rogers noted," and the commitment to her profession and to the thousands of her clients and peers in the industry with whom she worked through the years is a testament to her career and why this building is being dedicated in loving memory of her."
In addition to her involvement in real estate, Farish was a well-known civic leader in the community for many years, particularly with the Pilot Club of Carrollton which she served as president multiple times and also on the state level when she was twice elected district governor.
A native of Corning, New York, Farish was a U.S. Air Force veteran who was an air traffic controller. After moving to Carrollton with her husband Bob, who became general manager of Fairfield Planation and a contractor, she pioneered the real estate industry for women locally in 1979 when she opened Century 21 Farish Realty which is still serving the area today as Farish Realty and Associates.
Farish passed away on June 20 of this year.
