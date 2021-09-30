A longtime local government official has died following a long illness. Susan Allen Mabry, 64, of Carrollton died on Sept. 29.
Mabry most recently was executive director for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, a post in which served under five commission chairmen and three interim chairs.
Prior to her long tenure with Carroll County government, she was finance director for the Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Development Commission and development director of the West Georgia College Alumni Association.
Mabry, who was a graduate of Carrollton High School and West Georgia College, was also director of alumni affairs at her alma mater at one time.
"I had the privilege of working with Susan during the entirety of her career at UWG," commented David Parkman, vice president emeritus for university affairs, on Thursday after learning of Mabry's passing.
"She was highly respected as director of development and alumni on campus, as well as in the community and around the state" Parkman noted.
Mabry was predeceased by her husband, Danny Mabry who served as city manager of Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bowdon. He passed away in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.