Long-time Trojan teacher experiences 50 years of Homecoming

Long-time first grade teacher, Lisa Fowlkes has participated in Carrollton’s Homecoming for 50 consecutive years.
Fowlkes said she has been a Trojan since she was a first grader and has never looked back. The Trojan golden-ager said it all stated at Maple Street School.
“That Christmas, Santa brought me my first Trojan jacket,” Fowlkes recalled. “My first Trojan memories stemmed from [sister Rae’s] involvement with the marching band.
“I remember sitting on the hill watching the band practice, riding to football games early to take band student, and, of course, the mum corsages that all of the cheerleaders and twirlers wore every Friday night.”
Fowlkes said the band impressed her so much that when she was finally a student at Carrollton High School, she too joined as a majorette.
Her younger sister, Lori, was also a member of the band, following their older sister Rae’s legacy as a “tall flag,” which today is called the color guard.
“High school was magic with homecoming dances, summer band camp and girlfriends that became sisters to me,” said Fowlkes.
Fowlkes said what makes her particularly proud about her hometown is a person doesn’t have to be born here to belong.
“What really makes it special is that if you possess that love for people, you are graciously loved and accepted too,” said Fowlkes.
“You don’t have to be born a Trojan like my boys were. You just have to love others and give to others to bleed black and gold.”
For that reason, Fowlkes said there was no question in her mind that she would eventually teach at Carrollton. She said she has been a first grade teacher almost exclusively, and has enjoyed every minute.
And though she’s long been eligible to retire, she said that it is not on her radar at this point.
“I keep teaching because I love it,” said Fowlkes. “I love seeing childrens' eyes light up when they discover the magic of reading. I love working with all of the young teachers who have such enthusiastic and fresh ideas.
“I love meeting people who haven’t lived in Carrollton every second of their lives. I enjoy learning what brought them here and what makes it special to them.”
