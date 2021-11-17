Lois Stoker

Lois Elaine Stoker enjoyed a full life focused on her family, church, and her nursing career. Her desire to care for others guided her friendships and patient care. Her love for the Lord and her church family was the cornerstone for her family life. Mrs. Stoker’s greatest care was for her husband, Bob, and their children. Mrs. Stoker, 88, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Lois was born on March 7, 1933, at home in Jamestown, New York, the daughter of Ellsworth and Grace Weed.
Lois attended nursing school at Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, went on to become a registered nurse and then served her community as a nurse at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, for over 40 years.
In 1955, Lois married Robert James “Bob” Stoker. Family was their first priority. Lois and Bob went on to raise three children together.
Lois and Bob were faithful members and leaders at Lynn Church of Christ in Lynn, Indiana, and upon their retirement they moved to Carrollton, Georgia, and became members of First Christian Church in Carrollton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Stoker, and brother, Lauren Weed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters and son-in-laws, Rebecca & Mike Gentry, and Elaine & Scott Hobson; son and daughter-in-law, Robert & Carol Stoker; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Wilma Marsh.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the First Christian Church in Carrollton with Rev. Randy Barnhart officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mike Gentry, Scott Hobson, Bob Stoker, Evan Stoker, Ron Shepard, and Will Hobson. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living in Carrollton and Sacred Journey Hospice for their thoughtful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to
First Christian Church, 306 College Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or Recovery and Restoration Ministries, 1600 Highway 27 South, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
