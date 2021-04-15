Lois Fleming

Lois Jackson Fleming, 87, of Vidalia, Georgia, passed away on April 12, 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Her life was marked by her strong faith, love for family, commitment to First Baptist Church of Vidalia (FBC), belief in education, and service to community.
Her husband, Thomas H. Fleming; son, John T. Fleming; and sister, Sara Jackson; preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Lee Baggett (Bill), of Dunwoody, daughter, Landra (John), of Birmingham, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Lois was born on May 22, 1933, in Carroll County, Georgia, to Lee H. Jackson and Helen Brock Jackson.
She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1950 and attended LaGrange College before graduating from Brewton Parker College with an associate degree in education.
Lois married Thomas at Fort Leonard Wood Army base in Missouri in 1951. Following Thomas’s military service, the couple lived in Carrollton and Atlanta before relocating to Vidalia in 1955. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary shortly before his death in 2001.
During her career, she worked at Sally D. Meadows School as a paraprofessional; Toombs County Department of Family and Children’s Services; and Southeastern Technical Institute.
After retiring, Lois worked as a substitute teacher at Vidalia High School (VHS) for 16 years. She was recognized as the Kelly Educational Staffing Georgia Substitute Teacher of the Year in 2015, an honor that both surprised and delighted her. She loved the students and enjoyed attending their sports events.
Lois, who was a talented seamstress, made laundry bags for graduating seniors for nearly 50 years. She sponsored college scholarships to VHS seniors for 10 years.
Lois taught Sunday School classes at FBC and for the residents of Summer’s Landing for many years. She was active in the Women’s Missionary Union and was a former president of both the Town and Country Garden Club and the VHS PTA. She was named Vidalia Woman of the Year in 2016. Her pride in Vidalia made this award especially meaningful to her.
A family graveside ceremony and interment will take place on Friday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at the Carrollton City Cemetery with Pastor Scott Morrison officiating. Given the challenges safely distancing, face masks will be required of attendees.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to FBC Vidalia, PO Box 631, Vidalia, GA 30474; the Paul Anderson Youth Home, PO Box 525, Vidalia, GA 30475; or Rachel’s House Pregnancy Clinic, PO Box 2057, Vidalia, GA 30475.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
