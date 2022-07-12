The Carroll Bassmasters Club held their monthly tournament last weekend. The anglers had to deal with extreme heat at Lake Guntersville in Alabama, but ultimately the pair of Justin Mosley and Wesley Bleich came out victorious.
According to Kenny Bryan, participant and ambassador for the club, the extreme heat at the tournament gave the fish lockjaw and made getting a bite difficult. Only one boat —that of Mosley and Bleich — caught a full limit amount of five bass.
Mosley and Bleich's winning group of fish weighed in at 13.33 pounds in total. The duo mostly fished around boat docks with jigs and shaky heads, and this proved to be the winning strategy for the day.
Bleich also won the Big Bass Award for the day, as he reeled in a 4.91-pound bass on his team's way to victory.
The second place team was over three pounds behind first place, as Bryan and Terry Tollison fished with top-water lures around shallow grass to earn three fish, which added up to their second-place total of 9.06 pounds.
Coming in at a distant third place was the team of Craig Crews and Steven Holland. Holland and Crews only managed to reel in two fish on the day for a total of 4.60 pounds.
After six tournaments, Mosley is in the lead for the club's Angler of the Year Award with 144 points. A close second is Daniel Parks with 142, and third is Craig Crews with 136 points. Jason Holland is also in the running in fourth place with 128 points.
The club's July tournament will be at Lake Logan Martin near Pell City, Ala.
