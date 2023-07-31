Many high school football fans may recall when ESPN broadcasted what later became a viral football game between IMG Academy and what was presumed to be another powerhouse high school program, called Bishop Sycamore.
The game turned out to be a 58-0 blowout by IMG, leaving many viewers to question who Bishop Sycamore was and from where they came. Reports later revealed that Bishop Sycamore was not a real high school at all, and that they were using college-age players that should not have been eligible to play against high school opposition the first place.
That is the premise of an upcoming documentary, titled “BS High,” produced by Michael Strahan, in which former Carrollton and Bremen student Justin Daniel will be featured as one of the students with personal experience playing for Bishop Sycamore.
“It’s about a school that basically tricked kids out of their college eligibility and had us come to a school in Columbus, Ohio, that wasn’t even accredited,” Daniel said.
Daniel attended Carrollton City Schools from Pre-K up until ninth grade before transferring to Bremen High School, from which he graduated in 2020. He says he initially intended to attend USA Academy, which later went defunct before he graduated high school.
After this, Daniel says Bishop Sycamore’s coach reached out via Twitter to him and other players who had shown interest in USA Academy with the opportunity to attend their school instead.
“We were told that we would be looked at by numerous D-I schools, but after multiple different instances and encounters with hotels and people in general, it kind of blew over that the school wasn’t real,” Daniel stated.
To further the local connection to the story, Daniel says former four-star running back from Villa Rica and Carrollton Mecose Todd was also involved in the Bishop Sycamore scandal and will be featured in the upcoming film.
“He was a four-star running back — originally committed to South Carolina — but things happened to make him go to junior college,” Daniel stated. “But instead of the junior college route, he chose to go to Bishop Sycamore because we were given our COVID year, the one extra year of eligibility.”
Of course, that extra year of eligibility turned out to be a moot characteristic, as both Daniel and Todd were stripped of their college eligibility altogether.
Out of the roughly 70 athletes who were involved and affected by the situation, Daniel and Todd were two of just five players who will make an appearance on the upcoming documentary.
According to the film’s preview description, the it will feature interviews with players, families, coaches, and the team’s head coach Roy Johnson.
Along with having former New York Giant and celebrity personality Michael Strahan as an executive producer, the film’s two directors — {span}Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free{/span} — are both Emmy-winning professionals in the entertainment industry.
Roe executive produced the 2018 documentary on legendary quarterback Tom Brady titled “Tom vs. Time,” and Free also worked with Roe on an Emmy-winning short film called “Two Distant Strangers” that came out in 2021.
Their new documentary on Bishop Sycamore, “BS High” is set to come out on Wednesday, August 23.
