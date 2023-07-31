Many high school football fans may recall when ESPN broadcasted what later became a viral football game between IMG Academy and what was presumed to be another powerhouse high school program, called Bishop Sycamore.

The game turned out to be a 58-0 blowout by IMG, leaving many viewers to question who Bishop Sycamore was and from where they came. Reports later revealed that Bishop Sycamore was not a real high school at all, and that they were using college-age players that should not have been eligible to play against high school opposition the first place.