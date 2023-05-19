The Amp’s Locals Live concert series continued Friday with performances by the David Pippin Group and Sweet & Salty Blues Band. The David Pippin Group features David Pippin on guitar and lead vocals, drummer Kelley Warner, keyboardist Alex Burley and bassist Jonathan Dorsey. Pippin is a well-known guitarist, producer, music educator and founder of Pippin Music Academy in Carrollton. Special guest vocalists Eva Rose Schultz and Adam Goodale joined the David Pippin Group on stage Friday.
