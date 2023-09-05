JOE JOHNSON

The Steed Brothers and acoustic troubadours Cory Estes and Joe Johnson are on the bill for the last Locals Live event of the year at the Amp.

An acoustic-oriented Locals Live concert September 15 will feature several celebrated area bluegrass, country and folk artists performing on the city’s premier outdoor stage, the Amp.

