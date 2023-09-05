An acoustic-oriented Locals Live concert September 15 will feature several celebrated area bluegrass, country and folk artists performing on the city’s premier outdoor stage, the Amp.
The Steed Brothers and acoustic troubadours Cory Estes and Joe Johnson are on the bill for the last Locals Live event of the year.
Johnson and Estes will perform sets during the show’s first hour. Johnson has performed and recorded solo and with numerous acts including The Muscadine Mafia, The Powers Trio and The Raven Rock Ramblers and has shared the stage and studio with a diverse array of performers, including Dr. Ralph Stanley and Patty Loveless.
Estes has been an active musician for two decades and is well-known in West Georgia for his powerful, heartfelt performances in almost every type of setting and venue, from festivals and amphitheaters to restaurants and sidewalks. During the height of the pandemic, Estes kept the faith with several pop-up, socially-distanced and unamplified daytime sets around downtown Carrollton.
Anchored by Bowdon natives and siblings, Zach and David Steed, the Steed Brothers share a bluegrass legacy with their father, Mike Steed, who founded the distinguished bluegrass band, Bullsboro. Zach and David are members of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Honor and have recorded and performed live with many bluegrass luminaries over the years, including The Lonesome River Band, Larry Cordle, Doyle Lawson, and have played on Zac Brown’s Sailing Southern Ground cruise and the midnight jam at MerleFest. The Steed Brothers are James McKinney on banjo, David Steed on mandolin, Jake Steed on bass and Zach Steed on guitar.
All events at the Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows at the Amp. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.