The Amp’s first “Locals Live Concert Series” will come to a close this Saturday with performances by the David Pippin Group and Crews & Company.
The concert at the popular entertainment venue located on Bradley Street in Carrollton just off Adamson Square is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Chairs for the concert may be put out after 1 p.m. Saturday.
Earlier on Saturday,The Amp will host “Yogafest” which will start at 9 a.m.
Pippin is a well-known guitarist, producer, music educator and founder of Pippin Music Academy in Carrollton. He is an Atlanta Institute of Music graduate and a two-time Atlanta Blues Challenge winner. The David Pippin Group features Pippin on guitar and lead vocals, drummer Kelley Warner, keyboardist Alex Burley and bassist Jonathan Dorsey.
Their album, “Wednesday Night Sessions,” is available online, in area retail outlets and at performances.
Crews & Company features Carrollton native Brian Crews on guitar and vocals, bassist Owen Eaton and drummer John Perkins. Crews is an Atlanta Institute of Music graduate, and Perkins and Eaton are currently AIM students. The group is a rock and roll band that incorporates southern soul and blues.
Special guest vocalist Eva Rose Schultz will join both bands on stage Saturday.
The concert is sponsored by Scott Evans Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Nissan.
All events at the Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
What: Locals Live: The David Pippin Group / Crews & Company
When: Saturday, September 17 / 6 pm
Where: The Amp at Adamson Square
