Carrollton Trojans - WR Takare Lipscomb- Caught 5 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Lions - RB Jonaz Walton - Rushed 19 times for 295 yards and six touchdowns

Central Lions - QB Devan Powell - Completed 10 of 13 passes for 154 yards. Rushed 10 times for 100 yards and two TDs

Temple Tigers - QB Cam Vaughn -9 Rushed 24 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for 68 yards.

Bowdon Red Devils - QB/DB Robert McNeal - Accounted for four touchdowns including two rushing, one passing, and a pick-six on defense in a 48-35 win over Tattnall Square Academy

Haralson County Rebels - QB/DB Haldyn Williams - Passed for two touchdowns and had an interception on defense in a 38-17 loss to Mary Persons

Vote

View Results