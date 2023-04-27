With the second round of Formula Drift coming to Atlanta on May 10 and 11, Z1 in Carroll County was selected as the venue for a pre-Formula Drift meet.
The event is called Night Lights which will be held on May 9 and is hosted around the country. The event follows Formula Drift's competition schedule.
Matthew Davis, the Marketing Director for Z1, took time out of his day to speak with the Times-Georgian about the upcoming event.
"It's essentially a pre-meet, a gathering of enthusiasts prior to Formula Drift," Davis stated.
The event will have food trucks, live music, a dynamometer exhibition and of course, a car show. Davis stated that they are expecting a large turnout with the help of mega influencer, Larry Chen.
Chen is the photographer for Formula Drift and has been working with them for a while. He made a name for himself with the photographs and skillset he holds with a camera. Many know of Chen and have seen his work. Chen also won the award last year for being influencer of the year for the automotive industry. He is known worldwide and is a Nissan enthusiast.
Chen will be hosting the event and has been helping promote the event on his social media accounts, spreading the word as event draws closer.
"We probably expect to have somewhere between 200 to 300 cars show up," Davis said. "That would equate to about 400 to 500 people."
Davis stated that other local celebrities like rapper, Killer Mike, will be in attendance along with drivers from Formula Drift. Z1 sponsors driver, Chris Forsberg, who will not be in attendance.
"I think that Carrollton plays a big part in the success of Z1," Davis said. "I think it would be great if we had a lot of local support. Come check it out and see what it's all about."
Z1 has other events every year, one being their staple, ZNationals. This event will be held on Sept. 29 and 30 with the track day at Road Atlanta in Braselton, GA and the car show at Z1 on each day, respectfully. For more information about Z1, head to z1motorsports.com. For more information about ZNationals, head to znationals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.