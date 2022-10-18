The Alzheimer’s Association has announced that that more than 100 West Georgia residents participated in the "Walk to End Alzheimer’s®" that was held in Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hobbs Park.
Along with Harmony Senior Services and Southwire, the Times-Georgian was one of several businesses and organizations that served as sponsors for the event. Nearly $59,000 for Georgia’s families living with Alzheimer’s disease was raised by the participants.
One local team, Nonnie’s Army, led the way by raising $14,820.
“We always look forward to the community joining us in taking steps to end Alzheimer’s disease and to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Linda Davidson, Executive Director of the Georgia Chapter.
“Our Walks are a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for critical Alzheimer’s research and local support services,” Davidson noted.
On "Walk Day," participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“It is a powerful moment to look out at the crowd displaying their colorful commitment to ending this disease,” Davidson said, “and it is a powerful reminder that there is hope and an entire community who understands the impact of this disease.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. According to statistics compiled by the National Center for Health Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer's ranked seventh among the leading causes of death, ranking behind heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents, strokes, and chronic lower respiratory diseases.
Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 20 walks across Georgia including: Atlanta, Athens, Bainbridge, Canton, Augusta and Valdosta. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
To sign up as a walker or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – West Georgia, visit www.georgiawalk.org or call 800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its stated mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
