Alzheimer's Memory Walk Participants

Several members of the Pilot Club of Carrollton were among among more than 100 people who participated in the recent "Walk to End Alzheimer’s®" held at Hobbs Park in Carrollton.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Alzheimer’s Association has announced that that more than 100 West Georgia residents participated in the "Walk to End Alzheimer’s®" that was held in Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hobbs Park.

Along with Harmony Senior Services and Southwire, the Times-Georgian was one of several businesses and organizations that served as sponsors for the event. Nearly $59,000 for Georgia’s families living with Alzheimer’s disease was raised by the participants.

