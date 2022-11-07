Like thousands of their fellow Georgia voters who took advantage of three-week early voting period that ended Friday at 5 p.m., Carroll County citizens also went to polls in big numbers to get a jump on today's General Election that includes races for Governor, U.S. Senate, and several state-wide offices.

Voting today opens at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at the county's 28 precincts. To verify current voter registration as well as confirm the location of the correct voting precinct go to www.sos.ga.gov.

