Like thousands of their fellow Georgia voters who took advantage of three-week early voting period that ended Friday at 5 p.m., Carroll County citizens also went to polls in big numbers to get a jump on today's General Election that includes races for Governor, U.S. Senate, and several state-wide offices.
Voting today opens at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at the county's 28 precincts. To verify current voter registration as well as confirm the location of the correct voting precinct go to www.sos.ga.gov.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensbeger reported Monday that a record breaking early turnout concluded with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during the early voting period,
with 231,063 showing up on the final day, Friday, November 4th. Friday’s in-person total was 6% higher than the final day of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. Early Voting in this election far exceeded the total from 2018, which saw 1.8M voters cast their ballots and was within striking distance of the 2.6M who cast their ballot early in 2020.
“Georgia voters came out in near Presidential-level numbers,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “County election directors handled that demand with the utmost professionalism. They navigated a whole host of challenges and executed seamlessly. They deserve our highest praise.”
As of Friday, over 75% of absentee ballots have been returned to county election offices. Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return them. Voters should check My Voter Page or their county website for information on in-person return options.
Carroll County Elections Superintendent Greg Rigsby said Monday morning that 21,855 citizens early voted, including 1,700 on Friday.
Although Election Day 2022 was set to begin 24 hours later, local election workers were seen early Monday morning busily preparing for today's voter turnout at Carroll County's Elections Center on College Street in Carrollton. As some workers were seen loading vehicles with red and blue "Vote Here" signs that were being transported to the county's precinct locations.
2.5 million Georgians voted early
Georgia voters turned out in full force during the state’s early voting period, with about 2.5 million people voting early in person or by absentee ballot.
The vast majority of those ballots – about 2.3 million – were cast through early voting in person at polling stations. Another 216,067 absentee ballots – more than three-quarters of all absentee ballots requested – were returned during the early voting period.
The overall early voting numbers are much higher than the last midterm elections in 2018 and close to the early voting number of 2.6 million ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
The early voting period began in mid October and extended until last Friday.
Stacey Abrams, who is challenging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year, and other Democrats have said that Georgians are turning out in high numbers in spite of the new law. The changes have made it harder for people to obtain absentee ballots, which has driven up demand for early voting, Abrams’ campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said.
Rebecca Grapevine, Capitol Beat News Service
