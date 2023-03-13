Following last year's announcement from former Resident Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson of the United Methodist Church's North Georgia Conference allowing same-sex marriage ceremonies in conference-affiliated churches, many United Methodist Churches across the region are leaving the denomination and disaffiliating from the denomination and creating their own.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian, Rev. Randy Simpkins of the Bowdon Independent Methodist church stated that the congregation viewed the division as the problem, and the issue prevented them from being able to worship in peace as the media hounded the churches and put the churches in a negative light.
"There is no one that is not welcome in our congregation," Simpkins said. "Our congregation is extremely welcoming and loving. It has always been that way since I've been here."
He added that the services are the same as far as the liturgy.
"We mix it sometimes [in our services], Simpkins noted, "but we follow God's lead as we go. There's been no theological change at all."
In 2019, the United Methodist Church developed a disaffiliation plan in the event of a disagreement. The Taylor Plan, as it is known, allows churches to leave the denomination based on the disagreement regarding human sexuality.
"There was an opportunity under the Taylor Plan for us to step away so we could focus on serving our community and sharing the gospel of Jesus." Simpkins said. "We took advantage of the opportunity that was offered to us. We have been blessed to be able to serve our community and our congregation in a Christ-like way."
Some churches in the area have been converting to a conservative version of the United Methodist Church — the Global Methodist Church. The beliefs are generally the same, but with a conservative twist.
"[Global Methodist] had not formed when we made the decision to withdraw from the United Methodist Church," Simpkins said. "That was not an option at the time. We are a Wesleyan theological church. We believe in the Methodist theology. We have the most flexibility to disciple and evangelize as God is directing us to as an independent Methodist church."
At this time, the Bowdon church is choosing to remain independent. Changes could be made in the future, but it remains to be seen, according to Simpkins.
"God is leading us to remain independent," continued Simpkins. "We have been an independent Methodist church since the first Sunday of July, 2022. We have no immediate plans for that to change. Our services are the same as far as the liturgy. We mix it sometimes [during services]. We follow God's lead as we go. There's been no theological change at all."
Even with the change in denomination, the church has seen increased attendance at its weekly services. Simpkins noted that they have had an influx in visitors and new members alike.
"We have had new members and new visitors join," he said. "We've really experienced the Holy Spirit's presence. Our lives have been impacted as if the distractions of the division and the deception that comes from that have gone away. We have been able to release that and focus on personal growth and sharing Jesus with others."
"We are confident that we are on the right side of this," Simpkins added. "We're following God's calling by stepping out on faith. I would encourage others to do regardless what side of this discussion they fall on."
"Every person with breath should be welcome in our places of worship," he said. "When we made the decision to step away, it is not one of judgement; it's one of proclaiming God's word. I would not have integrity if I felt one way but didn't stand behind it."
As more churches have announced intentions of leaving or are having discussions regarding disaffiliation and leaving the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, the organization placed a temporary hold on the matter. Reportedly, there are approximately 190 churches in the North Georgia Conference that are considering disaffiliation. To keep this process going, the churches contacted The National Center of Life and Liberty (NCLL), an organization that specializes in assisting churches with legal matters.
"We represent the North Georgia Conference," said attorney and president and General Council of the NCLL, David Gibbs. "There was a process that they were doing it all by and the denomination stopped it."
Gibbs said he does not believe that there will be much backlash from the many churches that are planning to leave.
"The goal of these churches is not just to survive leaving, but to try to thrive going forward," Gibbs said. "A lot of them would say they're not leaving the United Methodist church, the church left them."
The denomination has initiated conversations with NCLL to allow the churches decide for themselves. A decision is to be made on March 16.
While the decision is being made, other pastors are starting their own churches to avoid the backlash from the United Methodist Church. Rev. Larry Patton, former senior pastor of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, has started his own church that is considered an independent Methodist church. The new church is officially operating as New Methodist Community Church and is holding services at Almon Funeral Home Chapel.
