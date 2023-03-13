Following last year's announcement from former Resident Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson of the United Methodist Church's North Georgia Conference allowing same-sex marriage ceremonies in conference-affiliated churches, many United Methodist Churches across the region are leaving the denomination and disaffiliating from the denomination and creating their own.

In an interview with the Times-Georgian, Rev. Randy Simpkins of the Bowdon Independent Methodist church stated that the congregation viewed the division as the problem, and the issue prevented them from being able to worship in peace as the media hounded the churches and put the churches in a negative light.

