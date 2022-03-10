The map and Google may show that the distance between Carroll County and Ukraine stretches for 5,543 miles — as the crow flies —across the vast expanse of the Atlantic and through western Europe.
But in the hearts of many American, including numerous local citizens, the distance is much closer as they think of the Ukranian people as they valiantly continue their heroic efforts to defend their nation against the invading armies, missiles, and air power of Russia.
President Joe Biden has said in January that the aggression spurred by Russian President Vladamir Putin "would change the world" and be the largest military operation of its kind since World War II devoured Europe 80 years ago.
The full-scale invasion by Russian forces officially began on February 24 and has stretched for several miles across the eastern, northern and southern borders of two counties. Thousands of people have died, including children, as a result of the aerial bombings and ground incursions.
"What is going on over there just breaks our hearts," Joy Griffin of Carrollton said this week.
For Joy and her husband, Wes, co-founders of the locally based International Leadership Institute the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is deeply personal. The Griffins said they not only have close friends in Ukraine but have been there several times on mission trips to train and mobilize many of the country's citizens "to reach others with the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ," just as they have in several other countries across the globe for many years.
The local International Leadership Institute (ILI) organization recently launched the "Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Campaign to mobilize prayer and financial support to support the critical need of food, water, shelter, clothing and other necessities.
But nearly 30 years before the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia made world headlines, many local citizens began making friendships with the Ukrainian people. During the summer of 1995 members of the country Olympic Team called Carrollton home for a short time when they trained here in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympics that wee being hosted in Atlanta.
"I can still remember several of their athletes riding in a convertible and serving as grand marshals of West Georgia's homecoming parade that was held while they were in town," Frank Pritchett, retired UWG director of alumni affairs, said recently.
Many local citizens hosted some of the athletes, their families and supporters in their homes, while the University provided space in a residence hall and made food and athletics facilities such as its athletics fields and aquatic center available for their use.
A state grant was procured by local attorney Tommy Vance who helped lead the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's effort, labeled "Carroll '96," to build an 8-lane track on the UWG campus on which the Ukraine track team could train. The facility is still used by students today.
Carrollton and Carroll County were involved in a highly competitive effort among several municipalities in Georgia and the southeast to attract Olympic teams from around the world to come to their cities, get accustomed to the southern heat and humidity, and prepare for the Games in Atlanta.
In a 1995 issue of the Times-Georgian, a picture was run showing the leadership of the Ukraine Olympic Team exchanging symbols of friendship, a Key to the City of Carrollton from then Mayor Joe McGinnis and State Representative Tracy Stallings and a bronze scepter from the Ukrainian sports leaders.
Since that time, times have changed. Already banned from recent Olympic events because of he Russian doping scandal, the International Olympic Committee urged world sports organizations last month to exclude the country's athletes and officials from all international events.
Other local citizens who are particularly interested in the deteriorating situation in Ukraine are Carrollton High Wrestling coach Mike Mason who took a team of wrestlers to Ukraine a few years ago as part of a Fellowship of Christian Athletes trip.
"Still have some contacts over there," Mason said recently.
"Also, there is a local family at our church, King's Chapel Presbyterian, here that has adopted a young girl from there and they are in the midst of trying to get her out," Mason said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.