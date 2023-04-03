Local teams take over Rockmart track meet

Bremen's girls team placed first at Rockmart this weekend. Pictured are Bremen's Katelyn Cole and Bella Fields. Cole placed first in the 800-meter run and Fields placed in the top three in both the 1600 and the 3200.

 Photo by Stephanie Bowen

Four different coverage-area schools attended a varsity track meet at Rockmart High School last weekend. Bremen's team won the girls' side of the event, stacking up 180 points in total, while Central won the boys' competition with 159.

Completing the girls' standings, Central was in second place with 159, Villa Rica placed third with 93, Heard County ended fourth with 62, and Rockmart was fifth with 40.

