Local teams take over Rockmart track meet

Four different coverage-area schools attended a varsity track meet at Rockmart High School last weekend. Bremen's team won the girls' side of the event, stacking up 180 points in total, while Central won the boys' competition with 159.
Completing the girls' standings, Central was in second place with 159, Villa Rica placed third with 93, Heard County ended fourth with 62, and Rockmart was fifth with 40.
On the boys' side, Rockmart finished as the runner up with 120 points, followed by Villa Rica with 116, Heard County with 103, and Bremen with 52.
The following is a breakdown of the top-three coverage-area finishers from each individual event.
Girls' Track Events
In the 100-meter dash, Villa Rica's Kenadi Aker placed first, running 12.72, followed by Central's Janea Adams at 12.96 and Bremen's Ava Coggins in fourth at 13.28.
Aker also won the 200 meters, running 26.27, followed by fellow Wildcat Gabrielle Grant at 27.02 and Adams at 27.29.
Central's Kamry McEwen took the 400 meters, running 1:00.77, followed by Bremen's Alyvia Matthews at 1:01.31 and Central's Maci Williams at 1:04.34.
In the 800-meter run, Bremen freshman Katelyn Cole took first place with a time of 2:43.67, followed by teammates Brealee Shroyer at 2:48.63 and Brianna Muldoon at 2:49.99. Bremen took the top four spots, with Miah Hanner rounding out fourth place at 2:50.99.
In the 1600, Central's Lorelei Daugherty took the win, running 5:40.01, followed by Bremen's Bella Fields at 5:54.33 and Karley Bowen from Central in fourth at 6:02.35.
Central took the top two spots in the 3200 meters, with Daugherty taking another win at 12:26.10 and Lucy Barker taking the runner-up spot at 12:34.84. Bremen's Fields took third at 12:47.17.
Moving into the hurdles, Heard County's Amaya Hammel won the 100-meters running 17.29, followed by Villa Rica's Zenia Blackmon at 17.92 and Bremen's Tronneciya Chapman at 18.08.
In the 300-meter hurdles, VR's Grant took the top spot with a time of 49.23, followed by Chapman at 50.96 and Central freshman Journee Schofield at 52.29.
Girls' Jumps
In the high jump, Bremen freshman Marley Derringer won by clearing 5-08.00. Villa Rica's Kendall Ward placed second with a 5-06.00 followed by Heard's Hammel with a 5-even clear.
Villa Rica's Kenadi Aker added another top finish with a 16-04.00 long jump, followed by Derringer at 15-11.50 and Heard County's Chasity Kates in fourth at 15-07.00.
Bremen took the top two spots in the triple jump, with Matthews in first at 34-09.00 and Derringer second at 33-03.00. Villa Rica's Grant was the next highest local finisher in fourth at 31-09.50.
Bremen's Noelle Hambrick was the clear winner of the pole vault, clearing 11-09.00. The next-highest vault was Central's Em Jones at 10-02.00. Heard's Kallee Crockeet and Central's Lucy Wilkinson were tied for third at 8-08.00.
Girls' Throws
Central's Jordyn Quattlebaum won the discus throw with a 99-10.00 throw, followed by Bremen's Annabelle Langley at 98-03.00 and Central's Kayli Miller at 95-05.00.
Langley then took first in the shot put to add onto Bremen's first-place team finish, throwing a distance of 37-09.00. Miller was second with a 34-10.00 toss, and Maddie Denney from Heard County was third, throwing 33-06.50.
Boys' Track Events
JoJo Haynes won the 100-meter dash for Rockmart, but right on his heels was Jaquess Dunson from Villa Rica, who finished with an 11.32 time as well as teammate King Neal who was third at 11.41. The next-highest local athlete was Heard County's Dereon Pearson in fifth at 11.59.
Villa Rica's Trey Campbell won the 200 meters, running 22.44 followed by Jack Banks of Heard at 22.85 and Villa Rica's Neal in fifth at 23.39.
Central's Zyleigh Person was the highest coverage-area finisher in the 400 meter run, placing second at 54.28. Heard's RoRo Edmondson finished third at 54.59 and Villa Rica freshman Abram Benson was fourth at 54.75.
Rockmart took the top spot in the 800 meters, but Antron Wheat of Central was the runner up at 2:12.85, followed by Bremen's Samuel Skinner at 2:13.92 and Central's Matthew Trotti at 2:15.04.
Central took two of the top three spots in the 1600 meters, as Parker Ferguson took first running 4:44.04 and Benjamin Haralson took third at 4:49.81. Heard freshman Makyn Childers was second, running 4:48.69.
Childers also made the top three in the 3200, placing third at 10:38.47. Central's Casey Thornton won the 3200 running 10:10.95, and Heard's Rowdie Epps was the runner up at 10:19.89.
In the hurdles, Villa Rica's Kenaz Vicks took over both events, winning both the 110 meters and the 300 meters by running 15.35 and 41.95, respectively.
Central's Juliuz Walton was also a consistent top-two finisher, finishing second in both events, running 15.96 and 44.42. Heard County's Caden Barno was third in the 110 at 16.41, while Central's Isaiah McMichael was third in the 300 at 44.86.
Boys' Jumps
McMichael tied for first place with Heard's Edmondson by Clearing 5-08.00. Central's Kade Turner was third at 5-06.00.
In the long jump, Villa Rica's Jaiden Terry placed first with a 21-02.50. The next highest coverage-area finishers were Central's Devan Powell at 19-05.00 in fourth and Heard's Pearson in fifth at 19-04.50.
Terry also won the triple jump with a 43-09.00 mark, followed by Heard's LJ Green at 42-03.00 in second and Central's DeCarlos Williams in fifth at 40-08.00.
Central's Owen Wilkinson was the clear victor in the pole vault, clearing a height of 14-01.00. Heard's Rashaud Burden was the next highest at 11-02.00 and Noah Carnes from Central was third, clearing 10-08.00.
Boys' Throws
Doc Pearson earned Bremen's only first-place finish on the boys side, winning the discus with a 131-10.00 toss. Malaki Massey for Central placed third with a 125-07.00, and Bremen's Cayden Sweatt was fourth at 124 even.
Central's Walton brothers were the top two placers in the shot put. Senior Juliuz took first with a 49-10.00 throw and freshman Jonaz was second at 42 even. Bremen's Sweatt was third with a 41-03.50 mark.
