Bowdon (11-15, 6-6) most recently beat Haralson County in an exhibition game on Thursday at a score of 11-7. The Red Devils also lost two non-region games earlier in the week against Ranburne and Handley. Bowdon is in third place in their region with a head-to-head tiebreaker over Armuchee, who is also at 6-6 in the region. Bowdon will face Drew Charter this upcoming week to finish off region action, and they’ll also have a rivalry game against Bremen on Wednesday.
Bremen (14-9, 5-5) was matched up with Temple this week in region play. The Blue Devils dropped game one 10-4, and they will end the series with a doubleheader this Monday. As of Thursday, Bremen is in second place in the region at 5-5 with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Haralson County.
Carrollton (15-10, 8-3) recently fell into second place in their region, just behind South Paulding (10-1 in region play). The Trojans were scheduled to play East Paulding on Friday after dropping the first game with the Raiders 2-1. Carrollton will wrap up region play with a series against Dalton next week.
Central (15-9, 7-6) dropped the first game of a region series against Heritage on Tuesday. The Lions will look to fight back in the series, as they were scheduled to finish it up with a double header on Friday. Central is fifth in the region going into the end of the Heritage series, and they will wrap up with Northwest Whitfield next week.
Haralson County (8-10, 5-5) suffered a big blow in a 12-0 region loss to Heard County on Tuesday. The Rebels continued a downward trend on Thursday as they came up short against Bowdon at a score of 11-7. Haralson County was scheduled to finish the Heard County series with a Friday doubleheader in hopes of overtaking Bremen for the second place spot.
Heard County (10-12, 4-6) still theoretically has a chance to make a big jump in the region standings, depending on the results of Friday’s double header with Haralson and the Bremen vs. Temple series. The Braves are firmly in fourth place with a big 12-0 win over the Rebels early in the week, but there is still work to be done.
Mt. Zion (7-14, 3-7) got their third region win this week with a 6-4 win over a winless Drew Charter team. The Eagles are fifth in the region, and they will wrap up region play next week against Gordon Lee.
Temple (10-15, 2-8) played three consecutive days this week, starting with a big region win over Bremen and a big non-region win over Jackson and ending with a 6-3 loss to McEachern. Temple, at fifth place in the region, will finish up region play with an important doubleheader against Bremen on Monday.
Villa Rica (9-11, 5-6) was scheduled to finish up region play with a game against Midtown on Friday. Midtown won the first game of the series earlier this week, 6-1. As of Thursday, Villa Rica sits at fourth in the region, but since Midtown is just behind them at 4-7 and won the first game, the Wildcats needed to win Friday’s game to maintain that spot.
