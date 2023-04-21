With the regular season winding down this weekend, GHSA state baseball playoffs are starting up, and eight out of nine coverage-area teams are set to compete.
This year, there are three different teams entering their respective tournaments as one seeds after winning region titles, including Bowdon, Heard County and Villa Rica.
Two more teams will also be hosting the first round, as Carrollton and Haralson County both finished as two seeds in their regions.
Bowdon (17-9, 6-0) was scheduled to close their regular season on Friday against Heard County. In playoff action, they will host Lincoln County (17-11, 8-7) in a double header on Thursday the 27th with a third game on Friday the 28th, if needed.
Bremen (16-10, 7-7) finished region play with a win over Adairsville, but as it stands as of Friday, they will miss the playoffs as a fifth seed behind Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (17-12, 8-6).
Carrollton (14-12, 5-4) started their playoff schedule early against Valdosta (16-12, 6-6) in a double header on Friday, and they will play a third game if needed today at 11 a.m.
Central (12-6, 7-8) clinched a four seed and will travel to take on one-seed North Oconee (24-4, 17-3) starting with a double header on April 24 with the "if" game on the 25th.
Haralson County (17-11, 14-4) will host Providence Christian Academy (13-15, 9-6) with a double header on Monday the 24th and a third game on the 25th if needed.
Heard County (12-12, 7-2) starts their playoff run on April 27, hosting Claxton (4-18, 3-9) in a twin bill with the "if" game scheduled for the 28th.
Mount Zion (11-12, 0-6) ended with the three seed out of three teams and will be on the road for round one, taking on Towns County (18-10, 10-5) on the 27th with the "if" game on the 28th.
Temple (6-19, 1-8) is a four seed and will travel to Metter (21-5, 11-1) for their first-round series, starting with a twin bill on the 27th and the "if" game the next day.
Villa Rica (20-4, 15-1) as of Friday does not have a set opponent, as the region they are paired with had a tight race for the four seed. Depending on Friday night's outcome, their opponent will likely be Kell (16-13, 11-7) on April 24 with the "if" game the next day.
