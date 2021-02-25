Local teams headed to state basketball tournaments

The west Georgia area is well-represented at this year’s boys and girls GHSA basketball tournaments, with first-round action getting underway this week.
In boys’ games, the Villa Rica Wildcats will play at home against Cass after earning the No. 2 seed out of Region 6-AAAAA. Cass goes into the state tournament as No, 3 seed out of Region 7 AAAAA.
Bowdon comes into the Class A tournament as the No. 2 seed out of Region 6-A. The Red Devils posted a 21-5 overall record and will host Warren County (11-4) in the opening round contest. Bowdon has been among the Class A state-ranked teams throughout the season. The Red Devils’ only two losses in the region came against top-ranked Drew Charter.
Three local boys teams will play in the Class AA tournament, with Heard County, Temple, and Bremen advancing to the postseason.
Heard County (10-14) earned a No. 2 seed and will be at home for the first-round contest against Raburn County (7-20).
Temple (13-11) earned a No. 3 seed and will travel to Banks County (18-8).
Bremen (1-20) will play at Elbert County (10-11).
The Central Lions (18-10) earned the No. 4 seed out of Region 7-AAAA and will play Miller Grove (14-4), the top seed out of Region 6.
In girls’ action, the Carrollton Trojans rolled through their season with a 26-1 record and the Region 5-6A championship. They will play at home against Lanier (10-10) Tuesday with a 6 p.m. tip-off.
The Mt. Zion girls go into the Class A tournament with a 20-7 record and a No. 3 seed out of Region 6-A.
The Lady Eagles travel to Hancock Central (9-3) for their opening-round-game.
Bowdon (9-11) will also play in the first round of the Class A tournament against top-seed Georgia Military (12-1) out of Region 7-A.
Three local teams from Class AA will participate in the state tournament.
Heard County (19-5) hosts Banks County (16-11) on Tuesday after earning the No. 2 seed out of Region 5-AA. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Haralson County (16-6) will travel to Rabun County (18-6) for its opening-round game.
Temple (5-19) earned the fourth seed out of Region 5-AA and will travel to top-seed Elbert County (21-2).
This year’s GHSA state tournaments will conclude with championships played at the Macon Coliseum.
Should local teams make it to the title game, the Class AAAAA boys contest will occur at 7:30 p.m. on March 11. The boys Class AAAA contest is set for March 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Class AA boys title game is scheduled to tip-off on March 11 at 2:30 p.m, with the boys Class A title game set for March 13 at 12:30.
In girls’ action, the Class AAAAAA title game is scheduled for March 12 at 5 p.m.
The girls Class AAAAA tips off at 5 p.m. on March 11.
The girls Class AAAA contest begins at 5 p.m. on March 10.
In Class AA, the championship contest is set for noon on March 11th, and the Class A contest is set for 10 a.m. on March 13.
GISA
The Oak Mountain Warriors, last year’s GISA Class A state champions, have earned a bye in this year’s Class A tournament and will play the winner of the LaGrange Academy-St. George’s game on Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus.
