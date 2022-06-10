Several students from the local area recently received diplomas and were recognized for academic excellence during the recently completed spring semester.
The three graduates from Carrollton included who were during the college's 191st Commencement included Jasmine Middleton, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Madison Demkowski, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Magna Cum Laude; and Luke McLendon, Specialist in Education in Curriculum & Instruction.
Named to the Vice President of Academic Affairs list were Hannah Godfrey, Lindsey Green, Mikaela Parmer, Jared Aldridge, Elizabeth West, Madison Demkowski, Joshua Hembree, and Jasmine Middleton.
To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.
