Local softball season starting up this week

Carrollton and Bremen face off for a scrimmage this Friday as part of a large slate of upcoming local high school softball games. Pictured is Carrollton pitcher Audrey Lasseter.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

With many going back to school this week, High School softball season is also starting up, and both scrimmages and initial regular season games are scheduled for this week and the beginning of next week.

Here is a breakdown of how our coverage-area schools will be starting the softball season.