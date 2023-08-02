Local softball season starting up this week

With many going back to school this week, High School softball season is also starting up, and both scrimmages and initial regular season games are scheduled for this week and the beginning of next week.
Here is a breakdown of how our coverage-area schools will be starting the softball season.
Bowdon
The Lady Red Devils’ regular season starts with tournament action at the end of this week, as they travel to take on both Lagrange and Troup County this Friday.
Bremen/Carrollton
The Blue Devils and Trojans kick off the 2023 softball season in Bremen for a scrimmage game this Friday at 4:30 p.m. The two teams faced off in preseason action this year, with Bremen taking a slight 4-3 win.
Following the scrimmage, Carrollton begins their regular season by traveling to Marietta on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Bremen begins the following Tuesday at Cedartown at 5 p.m.
Central
Looking to make a trip back to the 4A state championships, the Lady Lions start their season with a scrimmage at home against East Coweta on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Their official regular season starts on Tuesday, traveling to LaGrange High School for a 5 p.m. first pitch.
Haralson County
The Lady Rebels will join Bowdon in traveling to Shuford Fields in LaGrange for tournament play, as they are scheduled to face Starrs Mill at 5 p.m. on Friday and Trinity Christian and Troup County back to back on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Heard County
The three-time defending state champion Lady Braves start the season the same way they did last year, scrimmaging Cedartown on the University of West Georgia’s softball field on Thursday (Aug. 3) at 5:30 p.m. Their official regular season begins the following Tuesday at home against Callaway for the Pulpwood rivalry at 6 p.m.
Mount Zion
Following their scrimmage against Haralson County on Aug. 2, the Lady Eagles start their official regular season on the road at North Cobb Christian on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. first pitch.
Temple
Following an early scrimmage on Aug. 1 against Alexander, the Lady Tigers start their regular season with a pair of tournament games at Cass High School, facing North Atlanta on Friday at 8 p.m. and Ringgold on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Villa Rica
The Lady Wildcats’ regular season begins this Monday at home, as they are slated to take on the Decatur Lady Bulldogs with a 5:30 first pitch.
