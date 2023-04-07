Local soccer teams prepare for state tournament next week

Bremen's girls soccer team earned a region championship and a one seed in the AAA tournament and will host Carver Atlanta on April 11. Pictured is senior Danilyn Sheats.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

As Georgia's high school soccer regular season comes to a close, the state playoff schedule for most area schools is finalized or near finalized.

For the coverage area, all girls first-round playoff games will be played on Tuesday, April 11, and all boys first-round games will be played on Wednesday, April 12.

