Local soccer teams prepare for state tournament next week

As Georgia's high school soccer regular season comes to a close, the state playoff schedule for most area schools is finalized or near finalized.
For the coverage area, all girls first-round playoff games will be played on Tuesday, April 11, and all boys first-round games will be played on Wednesday, April 12.
The only exception is that Mt. Zion's girls team earned a first-round bye, so their first playoff game will be a week from Monday, on April 17.
Bremen's girls' team is the only region champion team for the coverage area, sporting a 6-0 record in region play.
Both girls and boys teams for Temple and Villa Rica have earned two seeds for their respective tournaments and will host playoff games.
Despite a winless season thus far, Bowdon's boys have a four seed and will host a five seed in the Class A D-II tournament.
Here is a look at all of the area's playoff teams.
Girls
Bowdon (0-9, 0-4) has a five seed for the state tournament and will travel to Lincoln County (11-5, 3-3) on April 11.
Bremen (13-5, 6-0) closed out a region championship this year and will host Carver Atlanta (0-5, 0-3) on April 11.
Carrollton (5-11-2, 1-3) does not yet have a finalized placement in the region as of Friday, but should they end in third where they stand now, they will travel to Lowndes (10-4-1, 6-2) on April 11.
Mount Zion (6-7, 3-1) earned a two seed going into the tournament, and they will have a bye in the first round before picking up play on April 17 against the winner of Wheeler County and Atkinson County.
Temple (8-5-1, 2-2) earned a two seed in the region and will thus host Bryan County (5-9, 3-5) on April 11.
Villa Rica (14-3-1, 7-1) has a two seed going into the 5A tournament and will play host to Greater Atlanta Christian (7-4-2, 4-2) on April 11.
Boys
Bowdon (0-7, 0-3) enters the A-DII tournament with a four seed and will host the fifth seed out of area three, which as of Friday has yet to be determined, on April 12.
Bremen (13-3-1, 5-1) finished second in their region and will host Douglass, Atlanta (2-12, 1-2) on April 12.
Carrollton (8-6-1, 2-2) does not yet have a finalized placement in the region as of Friday, but should they end in third where they stand now, they would travel to Richmond Hill (10-4-1, 6-2) on April 12.
Mount Zion (6-6, 1-2) earned a three seed going into the tournament and will play host to the six seed out of area three, which as of Friday has yet to be determined, on April 12.
Temple (4-10, 2-2) finished with a two seed in their region and will thus host Metter (6-5, 3-3) on April 12.
Villa Rica (13-2-2, 7-1) ended the regular season with a two seed, so they will host Cambridge (6-7-3, 4-2) on April 12.
