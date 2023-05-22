Local schools take on state golf tournaments

The Georgia High School Association's Golf Championships teed off yesterday and will conclude today with a number of local athletes and teams participating.
Each classification's championship is a two day, 36-hole competition at various courses around the state. The following is a breakdown of each classification, featuring athletes in the Times-Georgian coverage area.
Class A D-I
Heard County has two participants in the girls championships, as freshman Andi Spradlin and sophomore Rylee Reeves both qualified for state. The A D-I girls tournament is being held at Arrowhead Pointe hosted by Elbert County.
Class AAA
Bremen's boys qualified as a team for the 3A state championships, including Alex McBrayer, Barrett Greenhaw, Chase Bilbo, Tyler Clark, Cam O'Neal and Brody Barrow.
At the time of this writing, the boys team sits in seventh place at 40 over, with McBrayer sporting the lowest individual score in 10th place at four over. The 3A boys tournament is being held at Bull Creek hosted by Columbus High School.
Bremen's girls team also qualified one individual competitor, sophomore Emma Marshall. Marshall finished round one with a 72, which at the time this article was written, placed her in fourth in the individual standings. The 3A Girls are competing at Maple Ridge hosted by Columbus High School.
Class AAAA
Central High School's boys also qualified as a team made up of Ryan Young, Vincent DeMartino, Carson Smith, Caleb Cummings, Christopher Dedman and Colton Ainsworth.
At the time of this writing, the Lions sit in second place overall at 13 over par, while Young is the highest placer in the individual standings, tied for tenth at two over. The 4A boys tournament is being held at Whitewater Creek Country Club hosted by Starr's Mill High School.
Class AAAAAAA
Carrollton High School's girls qualified as a team, including Adeline Laney, Mady Simpson, Marissa Johnson, Margaret Whitfield and AnaBelle Morin. The 7A girls tournament is being held at Sunset Country Club hosted by Colquitt County.
At the time of this writing, Laney has the Trojans' lowest score through 12 holes, tied for eighth at four over par, while the team sits in sixth at 32 over.
Carrollton's boys also qualified as a team, composed of Luke Able, Tristan Morin, Andrew Ritz, Christopher Watts, Edward Fleck and Jac Glisson.
Through eleven holes at the time of this writing, Able holds the top individual spot at four under par, and the team sits at third at two over. The 7A boys tournament is being held at Kinderlou hosted by Lowndes.
The final round of play for every tournament starts and concludes today (May 23) with state champions soon to be decided.
This year, live results and leaderboards can be found by downloading the GHSA Golf App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.