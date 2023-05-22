Local schools take on state golf tournaments

On day one of 7A state competition, Carrollton's Luke Able led the individual standings at four under par after eleven holes. The final round will be held today.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The Georgia High School Association's Golf Championships teed off yesterday and will conclude today with a number of local athletes and teams participating.

Each classification's championship is a two day, 36-hole competition at various courses around the state. The following is a breakdown of each classification, featuring athletes in the Times-Georgian coverage area.

